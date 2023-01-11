Football

Southampton vs Manchester City, Carabao Cup quarterfinal: When, where to watch, prediction, live streaming info

Champions Manchester City, who have won the League Cup six times in the last nine years, overcame Liverpool 3-2 in an enthralling fourth-round match

Team Sportstar
11 January, 2023 22:01 IST
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City has won four of its last five matches.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City has won four of its last five matches. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

 Manchester City will travel to Southampton in the League Cup quarter-finals after knocking out holder Liverpool.

Southampton qualified for the quarterfinals after edging a 2-1 win against Lincoln City.

Head-to-head record

Manchester City and Southampton have played a total of 31 times, out of which Man City has won 19 times and Southampton has won seven. Five matches have ended in a draw.

In the EFL (Carabao) Cup, both teams have faced each other just once, where Man City claimed the victory.

Form Guide

Southampton last played Crystal Palace in a FA Cup third-round match, where the Saints beat Palace by a scoreline of 2-1. In its last five matches, Southampton has won two and lost three matches.

Manchester City in its last match, beat Chelsea 4-0 in the third round of the FA Cup. In its last five matches, City has won four and drawn once.

Predicted Lineups
Southampton predicted XI: Bazunu (GK); Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Salisu; Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Perraud; Edozie, A. Armstrong; Adams
Manchester City predicted XI: Ortega (GK); Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Ake; De Bruyne, Phillips, Gundogan; Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish

Southampton last five games

  • ⦿ Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton
  • ⦿ Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest
  • ⦿ Fulham 2-1 Southampton
  • ⦿ Southampton 1-3 Brighton and Hove Albion
  • ⦿ Southampton 2-1 Lincoln City

Manchester City last five games

  • ⦿ Manchester City 4-0 Chelsea
  • ⦿ Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City
  • ⦿ Manchester City 1-1 Everton
  • ⦿ Leeds United 1-3 Manchester City
  • ⦿ Manchester 3-2 Liverpool
When and where will Southampton vs Manchester City be played?
The Carabao Cup quarterfinal, Southampton vs Manchester City will be played at the St. Mary’s Stadium, Thursday night. The match is scheduled for a 1:30 am IST kick-off (8 pm BST)
Where can I watch Southampton vs Manchester City?
Unfortunately, the Carabao Cup quarterfinal will neither be live telecast or live streamed in India.

