Southampton vs Manchester City, Carabao Cup quarterfinal: When, where to watch, prediction, live streaming info

Manchester City will travel to Southampton in the League Cup quarter-finals after knocking out holder Liverpool.

Champions Manchester City, who have won the League Cup six times in the last nine years, overcame Liverpool 3-2 in an enthralling fourth-round match

Southampton qualified for the quarterfinals after edging a 2-1 win against Lincoln City.

Head-to-head record

Manchester City and Southampton have played a total of 31 times, out of which Man City has won 19 times and Southampton has won seven. Five matches have ended in a draw.

In the EFL (Carabao) Cup, both teams have faced each other just once, where Man City claimed the victory.

Form Guide

Southampton last played Crystal Palace in a FA Cup third-round match, where the Saints beat Palace by a scoreline of 2-1. In its last five matches, Southampton has won two and lost three matches.

Manchester City in its last match, beat Chelsea 4-0 in the third round of the FA Cup. In its last five matches, City has won four and drawn once.

Predicted Lineups Southampton predicted XI: Bazunu (GK); Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Salisu; Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Perraud; Edozie, A. Armstrong; Adams Manchester City predicted XI: Ortega (GK); Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Ake; De Bruyne, Phillips, Gundogan; Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish

Southampton last five games

⦿ Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton

Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton ⦿ Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest

Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest ⦿ Fulham 2-1 Southampton

Fulham 2-1 Southampton ⦿ Southampton 1-3 Brighton and Hove Albion

Southampton 1-3 Brighton and Hove Albion ⦿ Southampton 2-1 Lincoln City

Manchester City last five games

⦿ Manchester City 4-0 Chelsea

Manchester City 4-0 Chelsea ⦿ Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City

Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City ⦿ Manchester City 1-1 Everton

Manchester City 1-1 Everton ⦿ Leeds United 1-3 Manchester City

Leeds United 1-3 Manchester City ⦿ Manchester 3-2 Liverpool