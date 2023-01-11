Southampton vs Manchester City, Carabao Cup quarterfinal: When, where to watch, prediction, live streaming info

Manchester City will travel to Southampton in the League Cup quarter-finals after knocking out holder Liverpool.
Champions Manchester City, who have won the League Cup six times in the last nine years, overcame Liverpool 3-2 in an enthralling fourth-round match
Southampton qualified for the quarterfinals after edging a 2-1 win against Lincoln City.
Head-to-head record
Manchester City and Southampton have played a total of 31 times, out of which Man City has won 19 times and Southampton has won seven. Five matches have ended in a draw.
In the EFL (Carabao) Cup, both teams have faced each other just once, where Man City claimed the victory.
Form Guide
Southampton last played Crystal Palace in a FA Cup third-round match, where the Saints beat Palace by a scoreline of 2-1. In its last five matches, Southampton has won two and lost three matches.
Manchester City in its last match, beat Chelsea 4-0 in the third round of the FA Cup. In its last five matches, City has won four and drawn once.
Southampton last five games
- ⦿ Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton
- ⦿ Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest
- ⦿ Fulham 2-1 Southampton
- ⦿ Southampton 1-3 Brighton and Hove Albion
- ⦿ Southampton 2-1 Lincoln City
Manchester City last five games
- ⦿ Manchester City 4-0 Chelsea
- ⦿ Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City
- ⦿ Manchester City 1-1 Everton
- ⦿ Leeds United 1-3 Manchester City
- ⦿ Manchester 3-2 Liverpool