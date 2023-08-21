MagazineBuy Print

Video: Spain federation chief Rubiales kisses Jenni Hermoso during trophy presentation, criticised

Spain’s World Cup charge was tainted by controversy over both the federation and coach Jorge Vilda’s relationship with the players.

Published : Aug 21, 2023 00:36 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 20: Jennifer Hermoso of Spain shows emotion after the team's victory in the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 20: Jennifer Hermoso of Spain shows emotion after the team's victory in the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Alex Pantling - FIFA
infoIcon

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 20: Jennifer Hermoso of Spain shows emotion after the team's victory in the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Alex Pantling - FIFA

Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales was heavily criticised on social media on Sunday for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during Spain’s Women’s World Cup celebrations in Sydney.

La Roja lifted the trophy after beating England 1-0 in Australia but victory was tarnished by the incident which occurred shortly after the game amid the medal ceremony.

“I didn’t like it,” said Spain midfielder Hermoso on an Instagram live stream, although she was laughing as she spoke.

“It’s a spontaneous celebration that happened like that, the two are good friends,” a Spanish federation spokesman told AFP.

Spain’s World Cup charge was tainted by controversy over both the federation and coach Jorge Vilda’s relationship with the players.

ALSO READ: Explained: What is the controversy around Jorge Vilda and FIFA Women’s World Cup finalist, Spain?

Several top stars formed part of a 15-player protest against the national team ahead of the tournament, although many relented in their stance and three were included in the squad.

Rubiales was a firm backer of Vilda and the RFEF was criticised for their strong position against the 15 protesting players.

Hermoso, who plays for Mexican side Pachuca, missed a penalty in the match but Spain held on to win through Olga Carmona’s first-half strike.

“We played how we wanted to play and we won a World Cup,” an emotional Hermoso told Spanish broadcasters La 1, in tears after the game.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
