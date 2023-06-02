Magazine

Navas returns to Spain squad for Nations League final four

The 37-year-old Navas is the sole remaining member of Spain's 2010 World Cup-winning team. He helped Sevilla win its seventh Europa League title by beating AS Roma on penalties this week.

Published : Jun 02, 2023 16:45 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

Navas made his 46th and most recent appearance for Spain in October 2020.
Navas made his 46th and most recent appearance for Spain in October 2020. | Photo Credit: Jose Breton/AP

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente recalled veteran Jesús Navas while inviting French-born newcomer Robin Le Normand to his squad for the Nations League final four on Friday.

The 37-year-old Navas is the sole remaining member of Spain’s 2010 World Cup-winning team. He helped Sevilla win its seventh Europa League title by beating AS Roma on penalties this week. Navas made his 46th and most recent appearance for Spain in October 2020.

Rudiger and Gundogan return to Flick’s Germany squad for June friendlies

Sergio Canales, 32, was also brought back. Canales is a Real Betis midfielder who had been in the running for the World Cup squad last year before missing out under former coach Luis Enrique.

Central defender Le Normand, who is from Brittany, could debut for Spain at age 26 after helping Real Sociedad clinch a Champions League berth with a fourth-placed finish.

Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simón, who was Spain’s starter at the World Cup and the most recent European Championship, also returned after recovering from injury.

Spain will face Italy in their semifinal in Enschede on June 15, a day after the Netherlands will play Croatia in Rotterdam. The final is on June 18.

Spain beat Norway 3-0 in the debut of De la Fuente in March to open qualifying for the 2024 European Championship. But it followed that with a 2-0 loss at Scotland in a second qualifier.

Spain
Goalkeepers: Unai Simón (Athletic Bilbao), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), David Raya (Brentford).
Defenders: Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), David García (Osasuna), Jesús Navas (Sevilla), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Jordi Alba (FC Barcelona), Juan Bernat (Paris Saint-Germain).
Midfielders: Rodri Hernández (Manchester City), Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Gavi Páez (Barcelona), Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain), Sergio Canales (Real Betis).
Forwards: Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Joselu Mato (Espanyol), Yeremi Pino (Villarreal).

Related Topics

Jesus Navas /

Sevilla /

UEFA Nations League /

Spain

