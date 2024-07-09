MagazineBuy Print

Spain vs France, Euro 2024 semifinal: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ESP v FRA clash

The last time the two sides met was in the UEFA Nations League final in 2021 where France beat Spain 2-1 thanks to goals from Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe.

Published : Jul 09, 2024 11:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Lamine Yamal and France’s Kylian Mbappe.
Spain's Lamine Yamal and France's Kylian Mbappe. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Spain’s Lamine Yamal and France’s Kylian Mbappe. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Goal-shy France will be looking to silence the critics when it takes on Spain in their Euro 2024 semifinal clash on Tuesday in Munich, while its opponents hopes to keep its impressive campaign going even without key players.

With Kylian Mbappe leading its talented squad, France was well among the favourites when it arrived in Germany. But it has come under fire from fans and pundits alike for a string of unimpressive performances and has reached the last four without scoring a single goal in open play.

On the other hand, Spain will be without midfielder Pedri who sustained a knee injury in a nasty clash with Germany midfielder Toni Kroos in its dramatic win on Saturday.

Substitute Mikel Merino’s header in the 119th minute gave Spain a 2-1 win in a nerve-racking encounter that ended with 16 bookings including a yellow card for centre-back Robin Le Normand and a red for fullback Dani Carvajal, meaning both are suspended for Tuesday’s game.

READ FULL PREVIEW | France aims to silence critics against depleted Spain

Real Madrid defender Nacho will play centre-back alongside Aymeric Laporte and 38-year-old full-back Jesus Navas, the last player of Spain’s golden generation who won the 2010 World Cup and back to back Euro titles in 2008 and 2012.

SPAIN VS FRANCE HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 36

Spain: 16

France: 13

Draws: 7

SPAIN VS FRANCE PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS

10 Oct 2021: Spain 1-2 France (UEFA Nations League)
28 Mar 2017: France 0-2 Spain (International friendly)
04 Sep 2014: France 1-0 Spain (International friendly)
26 Mar 2013: France 0-1 Spain (FIFA World Cup qualifier)
16 Oct 2012: Spain 1-1 France (FIFA World Cup qualifier)

