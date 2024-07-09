Spain vs France, Euro 2024 semifinal: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ESP v FRA clash

Goal-shy France will be looking to silence the critics when it takes on Spain in their Euro 2024 semifinal clash on Tuesday in Munich, while its opponents hopes to keep its impressive campaign going even without key players.

With Kylian Mbappe leading its talented squad, France was well among the favourites when it arrived in Germany. But it has come under fire from fans and pundits alike for a string of unimpressive performances and has reached the last four without scoring a single goal in open play.

On the other hand, Spain will be without midfielder Pedri who sustained a knee injury in a nasty clash with Germany midfielder Toni Kroos in its dramatic win on Saturday.

Substitute Mikel Merino’s header in the 119th minute gave Spain a 2-1 win in a nerve-racking encounter that ended with 16 bookings including a yellow card for centre-back Robin Le Normand and a red for fullback Dani Carvajal, meaning both are suspended for Tuesday’s game.

READ FULL PREVIEW | France aims to silence critics against depleted Spain

Real Madrid defender Nacho will play centre-back alongside Aymeric Laporte and 38-year-old full-back Jesus Navas, the last player of Spain’s golden generation who won the 2010 World Cup and back to back Euro titles in 2008 and 2012.

SPAIN VS FRANCE HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 36

Spain: 16

France: 13

Draws: 7

SPAIN VS FRANCE PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS