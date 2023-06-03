Magazine

Sergio Ramos to leave Paris Saint Germain

The 37-year-old arrived at Parc des Princes on a free transfer before the 2021-22 season after failing to reach an agreement to extend his 16-year stay at Real Madrid.

Published : Jun 03, 2023 06:56 IST , Chennai

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the French Cup round of 16 football match against Olympique Marseille at Stade Velodrome in Marseille on February 8, 2023. 
FILE PHOTO: Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the French Cup round of 16 football match against Olympique Marseille at Stade Velodrome in Marseille on February 8, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AFP
FILE PHOTO: Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the French Cup round of 16 football match against Olympique Marseille at Stade Velodrome in Marseille on February 8, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos is leaving French Ligue 1 champion Paris Saint Germain, the club said on Friday.

The 37-year-old arrived at Parc des Princes on a free transfer before the 2021-22 season after failing to reach an agreement to extend his 16-year stay at Real Madrid.

Inter Miami tight-lipped on Messi as Argentine coach takes charge

The experienced centre-back, who won the World Cup and two Euros with Spain plus a multitude of trophies at Real Madrid, will leave the French capital, with his contract expiring.

During his two seasons with the Paris club, Ramos won two Ligue 1 titles and the French Super Cup.

Paris St Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi thanked Ramos for his efforts at the Parc des Princes.

“Sergio’s leadership, team spirit and professionalism, combined with his experience at the highest level, make him a true football legend, and it was an honour to have him in Paris,” he said in a statement.

