East Bengal FC announced its 24-member squad for the upcoming edition of the Hero Super Cup in Kerala.

The Red & Gold brigade will train in Manjeri on Friday and Saturday morning before facing Odisha FC in their tournament opener on Sunday, April 9.

EBFC will play its next two Group B matches against Hyderabad FC on April 13, and the winner of the third qualifier between Aizawl FC and TRAU FC on April 17. All the Group B matches will be held at Menjeri’s Payyanad Stadium.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Pawan Kumar and Suvam Sen

Defenders: Mohamad Rakip, Sarthak Golui, Ivan Gonzalez, Pritamkumar Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalchungnunga, Charalambos Kyriacou, Tuhin Das, Athul Unnikrishnan

Midfielders: Mobashir Rahman, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sumeet Passi, Alex Lima, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Jordan O’Doherty, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Himanshu Jangra

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Jake Jervis, Semboi Haokip, VP Suhair