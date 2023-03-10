Football

Serie A: Correa and Skriniar yet to recover from injuries, says Inzaghi

Correa has not played for over a month due to a hamstring injury, while Skriniar has been sidelined for the last two weeks with a back injury.

Reuters
10 March, 2023 09:30 IST
10 March, 2023 09:30 IST
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi reacts after the match against Lecce at San Siro on March 5, 2023.

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi reacts after the match against Lecce at San Siro on March 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Correa has not played for over a month due to a hamstring injury, while Skriniar has been sidelined for the last two weeks with a back injury.

Striker Joaquin Correa and centre-back Milan Skriniar will not feature in Inter Milan’s Serie A match against Spezia on Friday as they have yet to regain full fitness, manager Simone Inzaghi said on Thursday.

Correa has not played for over a month due to a hamstring injury, while Skriniar has been sidelined for the last two weeks with a back injury.

Also Read
Europa League: Federico Chiesa injured in Juventus’ 1-0 win over Freiburg

“Correa has returned (for training with) the group but won’t be available for Spezia. Unfortunately, Skriniar is still out, but I’m hopeful he can join us for training on Saturday,” Inzaghi said.

“We’re learning to cope without Skriniar as best we can.”

Inter will play against 17th-placed Spezia, who is hovering three points above the relegation zone. Inter is second, 15 points behind leader Napoli.

“I’m expecting a tough game against a team who are fighting for a clear objective (to avoid relegation) and who have recently changed head coach,” Inzaghi said.

“They’re on the back of two good draws so we’ll have to play the game as best we can, making sure we do the basics right.”

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us