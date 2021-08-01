Football Football Sporting Lisbon wins ninth Portuguese Super Cup The outfit from Lisbon defeated Sporting Braga 2-1 to lift the cup for the ninth time. AFP 01 August, 2021 08:36 IST Sporting players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Portuguese Super Cup final football match against SC Braga at the Aveiro's Municipal stadium. - AFP AFP 01 August, 2021 08:36 IST Sporting Lisbon won the Portuguese Super Cup for the ninth time on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Sporting Braga.Brazilian Fransergio gave Braga a 20th-minute lead from a pass by Ricardo Horta.READ: Villa reaches agreement with Leverkusen over Bailey transferCape Verde international Jovane Cabral levelled nine minutes later, polishing off a long pass from Nuno Mendes.Portuguese international Pedro Goncalves, the league's top scorer last season, grabbed the winner for Sporting just before the interval. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :