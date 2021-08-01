Sporting Lisbon wins ninth Portuguese Super Cup

Football

The outfit from Lisbon defeated Sporting Braga 2-1 to lift the cup for the ninth time.

01 August, 2021 08:36 IST

Sporting players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Portuguese Super Cup final football match against SC Braga at the Aveiro's Municipal stadium.

Sporting Lisbon won the Portuguese Super Cup for the ninth time on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Sporting Braga.

Brazilian Fransergio gave Braga a 20th-minute lead from a pass by Ricardo Horta.

Cape Verde international Jovane Cabral levelled nine minutes later, polishing off a long pass from Nuno Mendes.

Portuguese international Pedro Goncalves, the league's top scorer last season, grabbed the winner for Sporting just before the interval.

