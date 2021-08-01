Sporting Lisbon wins ninth Portuguese Super Cup

Sporting Lisbon won the Portuguese Super Cup for the ninth time on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Sporting Braga.

Brazilian Fransergio gave Braga a 20th-minute lead from a pass by Ricardo Horta.

Cape Verde international Jovane Cabral levelled nine minutes later, polishing off a long pass from Nuno Mendes.

Portuguese international Pedro Goncalves, the league's top scorer last season, grabbed the winner for Sporting just before the interval.