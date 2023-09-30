MagazineBuy Print

Stephen Constantine named head coach of Pakistan men’s national team

Ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against Cambodia, the Pakistan Football Federation has decided to appoint Constantine as its head coach.

Published : Sep 30, 2023 16:33 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Stephen Constantine will be the head coach of the Pakistan men’s national football team.
Stephen Constantine will be the head coach of the Pakistan men’s national football team. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat/The Hindu
infoIcon

Stephen Constantine will be the head coach of the Pakistan men's national football team. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat/The Hindu

Stephen Constantine is all set to coach the Pakistan men’s national football team. Ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against Cambodia, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has decided to appoint Constantine as its head coach.

“The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), in order to provide Pakistan with the best chance of winning the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Cambodia, is proud to present to you our new Men’s National Team Head Coach: Stephen Constantine,” a statement from the PFF read.

More to Follow

