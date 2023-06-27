MagazineBuy Print

Rapper Stormzy, Palace’s Zaha to buy Croydon Athletic

Rapper Stormzy and Wilfried Zaha have joined forces with former Crystal Palace head of player care Danny Young to buy Croydon Athletic.

Published : Jun 27, 2023 23:21 IST

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Rapper Stormzy (left) and Crystal Palace player Wilfried Zaha (right).
FILE PHOTO: Rapper Stormzy (left) and Crystal Palace player Wilfried Zaha (right). | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Rapper Stormzy (left) and Crystal Palace player Wilfried Zaha (right). | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Rapper Stormzy has teamed up with Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha to buy ninth-tier English football side Croydon Athletic, the club said on Tuesday.

Zaha was born in the Ivory Coast but grew up in Croydon from the age of four, while Grime sensation Stormzy also hails from the London borough. The duo have joined forces with former Palace head of player care Danny Young to buy the club.

“The consortium will own, operate and develop their childhood hometown football club,” Croydon said in a statement.

READ - Italy pledges to stamp out anti-Semitism from football stadiums

“Whilst completion is subject to legislative and governance procedures, the three consortium members are excited about developing a community asset in the borough that gave them their own opportunities.

“They hope to take the entire community on this exciting journey with them.”

A number of celebrities have recently invested in football clubs.

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who acquired Wrexham in November 2020, are enjoying success after the Welsh club secured promotion to the English Football League in April following a 15-year absence.

Actor Michael B. Jordan is an investor at Bournemouth and NBA great LeBron James has a stake in Liverpool.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
