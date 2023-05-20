Sunil Chhetri: Consistently qualifying for major continental tournaments key for Indian football

To put it simply, I hope we do all the right things across the board and put in an educated and honest effort in the right direction [in the next decade].

My expectations aren’t restricted to just the men’s senior national team but to every single aspect of Indian football.

However, if I were to put it broadly, I want us to be considered among the best in the Asian continent over the next decade.

I am no soothsayer. What I will say is that we [the men’s national team] do possess the talent to achieve things.

When I look at the youngsters around me in the national team, it fills my heart with hope. These are boys who are talented and are willing to add the element of hard work that talent almost always needs. It’s important that we keep our heads down and stay focused on the job.

In terms of the league football structure and the future of the Indian Super League, there are more teams coming in, and that’s a fantastic sign. A solid, robust, and longer league season will do wonders.

What constitutes success for Indian football should ideally be a very long answer. Consistently qualifying for and progressing further in major tournaments in the continent, more games against quality opponents in every possible window, a longer league with more teams, a solid women’s league, more competition for reserve and academy sides, top quality pitches for everyone — the kids, the reserves, the pros.

We need to keep up with the practises that the best in the continent and the world are embracing.

I am hopeful about the future [of strikers coming through], and I’m not just saying this to sound positive.

Talent isn’t so much a problem as consistency is. We have some quality youngsters who possess the ability. What they need to do is have successive, consistent seasons. We can’t be blowing hot and cold.

As told to Aashin Prasad