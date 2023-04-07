Super Cup 2023: Bengaluru takes on Sreenidi Deccan in opener as big-time football returns to Kerala

Big-time football is back in the land of the beautiful game.

Few regions in India could boast of as much passion for football as northern Kerala. The fans of Malappuram and Kozhikode districts were acknowledged even by FIFA during the Qatar World Cup.

They now have an excellent opportunity to witness the best of Indian football, at the Super Cup tournament, which kicks off here on Saturday. The action at Manjeri will begin on Sunday.

The matches in Group A and Group C matches will be played here while Manjeri will host the teams in Group B and Group D. Three ISL teams each figure in all Groups except A, in which there are only two. I-League clubs, RoundGlass Punjab and Sreenidi Deccan, complete the group.

Except the champion RoundGlass, the other I-League teams – Sreenidi, Aizawl, Gokulam Kerala and Churchill Brothers -- had to come through the qualifiers. Those matches at Manjeri hadn’t attracted big crowds, but the main event could.

The matches involving Kerala Blasters are especially expected to fill stands, given the team’s massive fan-base. The most anticipated match in the group stage will be Blasters taking on Bengaluru FC on April 16, in their first meeting since their acrimonious clash in the ISL playoff last month.

On the opening day, Bengaluru meets Sreenidi, while Kerala Blasters takes on RoundGlass. The final will be played here on April 25.