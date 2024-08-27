MagazineBuy Print

Al Feiha vs Al Nassr LIVE stream info: Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action in the Saudi Pro League in India?

Here’s all you need to know about the LIVE stream and telecast information about the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match between Al-Feiha and Al-Nassr on Thursday.

Published : Aug 27, 2024 18:34 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after his second goal is disallowed.
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after his second goal is disallowed. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after his second goal is disallowed. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Al Nassr will visit Al Feiha in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 season at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraydah on Tuesday.

In its season opener, Al Nassir played out a 1-1 draw against Al-Raed, which saw Cristiano Ronaldo open his account for the season.

For Al Feiha, it started its season with a 0-1 loss to Al-Taawoun.

When will Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr kick off?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Feiha and Al-Nassr will kick off at 11:30 pm IST at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraydah on Tuesday.

Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr in India?

You can watch the LIVE telecast between Al-Feiha and Al-Nassr in India on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the LIVE stream of Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr in India?

The LIVE stream of the match in India will be available on the SonyLIV platform.

Al Nassr /

Saudi Pro League /

Cristiano Ronaldo

