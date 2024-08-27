Al Feiha vs Al Nassr LIVE stream info: Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action in the Saudi Pro League in India?

Al Nassr will visit Al Feiha in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 season at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraydah on Tuesday.
In its season opener, Al Nassir played out a 1-1 draw against Al-Raed, which saw Cristiano Ronaldo open his account for the season.
For Al Feiha, it started its season with a 0-1 loss to Al-Taawoun.
When will Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr kick off?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Feiha and Al-Nassr will kick off at 11:30 pm IST at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraydah on Tuesday.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr in India?
You can watch the LIVE telecast between Al-Feiha and Al-Nassr in India on the Sony Sports Network.
Where to watch the LIVE stream of Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr in India?
The LIVE stream of the match in India will be available on the SonyLIV platform.
