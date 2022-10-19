Football

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer sustains ankle injury ahead of World Cup

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer sustained an ankle injury playing for Borussia Mönchengladbach on Tuesday, just over a month before the World Cup begins in Qatar.

19 October, 2022 10:57 IST
Borussia Moenchengladbach’s Yann Sommer gestures after sustaining an injury.

Borussia Moenchengladbach's Yann Sommer gestures after sustaining an injury.

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer sustained an ankle injury playing for Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday, just over a month before the FIFA World Cup begins in Qatar.

The 33-year-old Sommer landed awkwardly while catching a harmless ball early in Gladbach’s 2-1 loss at Darmstadt in the German Cup. He tried playing on for a few minutes before signaling he couldn’t continue.

Sommer is one of Gladbach’s key players, Switzerland’s too. He has played 76 games for the national team.

Switzerland opens its World Cup campaign against Cameroon on Nov. 24, four days before it plays Brazil, while its final Group G game is against Serbia on December 2.

