Football

Thailand hands out long bans following brawl at SEA Games final

A coach, goalkeeper and two staffers were suspended for one year, and two other players received six-month bans, the association said in a statement adding that the incident had a “detrimental effect on the image of Thai and Thai football”.

Reuters
BANGKOK 23 May, 2023 19:58 IST
BANGKOK 23 May, 2023 19:58 IST
Thailand and Indonesia players and coaching staff clash after Thailand’s Yotsakon Burapha scores their second goal.

Thailand and Indonesia players and coaching staff clash after Thailand’s Yotsakon Burapha scores their second goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A coach, goalkeeper and two staffers were suspended for one year, and two other players received six-month bans, the association said in a statement adding that the incident had a “detrimental effect on the image of Thai and Thai football”.

Thailand’s football association on Tuesday suspended several players and staff members from a national youth team following brawls during their Southeast Asian Games final against Indonesia in Cambodia last week.

A coach, goalkeeper and two staffers were suspended for one year, and two other players received six-month bans, the association said in a statement adding that the incident had a “detrimental effect on the image of Thai and Thai football”.

The first brawl was sparked when the referee blew his whistle close to full time, and Indonesia’s players and coaches celebrated thinking they had won the game 2-1.

The whistle was in fact for a free kick, from which Yotsakorn Burapha scored an equaliser which triggered violent clashes between the two benches.

Indonesia went on to win the Under-23 match 5-2 after extra time, with Thailand reduced to eight players and Indonesia to 10 after four red cards were shown.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Napoli’s Serie A triumph a node to Italy’s football renaissance

Sergio Busquets, a career Barcelona man, bids adieu to La Liga giant

Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us