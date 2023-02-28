Football

Chelsea defender Silva suffers knee ligament damage

The Brazil international picked up the injury in the first half of its 2-0 defeat at London rival Tottenham Hotspur in the league on Sunday.

Reuters
28 February, 2023 17:29 IST
Chelsea’s Thiago Silva reacts after sustaining an injury.

Chelsea’s Thiago Silva reacts after sustaining an injury. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Chelsea centre back Thiago Silva has damaged the ligaments in his knee and will undergo rehabilitation, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old underwent further assessment and a scan on his return to the training centre on Monday, the club said.

“Scan results from those assessments have confirmed damage to Thiago’s knee ligaments and he will now work closely with the club’s medical department during his rehabilitation to return to action as soon as possible,” Chelsea said in a statement.

The defeat at Spurs extended Chelsea’s miserable run under manager Graham Potter, with the team having won only two of its last 15 games in all competitions.

Chelsea is 10th in the league with 31 points after 24 games, 14 points outside of the top four. It hosts Leeds United on Saturday.

