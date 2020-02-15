Alderweireld not having break after birth of son, Mourinho confirms

Toby Alderweireld will not be absent from Tottenham's squad for Sunday's trip to Aston Villa despite his wife giving birth to their son on Friday, Jose Mourinho confirmed.

Belgian defender Alderweireld revealed on his official social media channels that his wife Shani gave birth to the couple's second child on Valentine's Day.

But Alderweireld will not be spending a first weekend with his son, Jace, as Mourinho confirmed he is expected back with Spurs on Saturday.

Mourinho offered his congratulations to the former Atletico Madrid centre-back, but seemed bemused when asked if Alderweireld would be given some time away from the team.

"For what? Time away for what?" Mourinho responded at Friday's news conference.

"His wife takes care of the baby. That is a top professional. His wife takes care of the baby. He was there in the moment, he stays there one more day with his wife and baby, enjoying a big moment for the family. Tomorrow [Saturday] back to his job."

Mourinho clashed with Anthony Martial during their time together at Manchester United when, in 2018, he felt the Frenchman spent too long with his family after the birth of his second child.

Martial left United's pre-season tour of the United States to be with his partner during labour, but after just three days away, Mourinho criticised him, adamant the France international "should be here and he is not here".