Kroos agrees to play for Germany ahead of home Euro 2024

The 34-year-old Kroos has not played for Germany in three years since the team’s exit in the round of 16 at the last European Championship.

Published : Feb 22, 2024 19:50 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AP
Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos in action.
Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos said he has agreed to play for Germany again after a request from coach Julian Nagelsmann ahead of the home European Championship.

The 34-year-old Kroos has not played for Germany in three years since the team’s exit in the round of 16 at the last European Championship.

“I will play for Germany again from March. Why? Because I was asked by the national team coach, I’m keen to do it and I am sure that much more is possible with the team at the Euros than most people believe!” Kroos wrote on Thursday on Instagram.

Germany has friendlies against France on March 23 and the Netherlands three days later. The host nation has been drawn against Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland in the group stage at the European Championship, which starts on June 14.

