Ligue 1: Mbappe chasing milestones in French league before summer exit

Kylian Mbappe has 12 matches left to play in the French league. Twelve matches left to set new records in a league he has dominated for years.

The star striker is leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season when his contract expires. He is widely expected to sign a lucrative deal with Real Madrid, the club he dreamt of playing for when he was a kid.

Since his debut with Monaco at age 16 in December 2015, Mbappe has scored 185 league goals, making him one of the top 10 marksmen in Ligue 1 history.

It’s impossible for the 2018 World Cup winner to catch Delio Onnis, the league’s all-time leader with 299 during the 1970s-80s. But Mbappe, who has 21 goals this season, has a chance to reach 200.

At 25, Mbappe is already PSG’s all-time best scorer, with 244 in all competitions. He will set another record if he finishes as the league top scorer for a sixth consecutive time. He currently shares the record with Onnis, Carlos Bianchi and Jean-Pierre Papin.

PSG has dominated French football since Qatari owners took over in 2011 and is on track for a record-extending 12th league title. It hosts Rennes on Sunday with a 13-point lead over second-placed Brest.