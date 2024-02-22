MagazineBuy Print

Ligue 1: Mbappe chasing milestones in French league before summer exit

Since his debut with Monaco at age 16 in December 2015, Mbappe has scored 185 league goals, making him one of the top 10 marksmen in Ligue 1 history.

Published : Feb 22, 2024 17:29 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE - France’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick.
FILE - France’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
infoIcon

FILE - France’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Kylian Mbappe has 12 matches left to play in the French league. Twelve matches left to set new records in a league he has dominated for years.

The star striker is leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season when his contract expires. He is widely expected to sign a lucrative deal with Real Madrid, the club he dreamt of playing for when he was a kid.

Since his debut with Monaco at age 16 in December 2015, Mbappe has scored 185 league goals, making him one of the top 10 marksmen in Ligue 1 history.

ALSO READ: Champions League: Porto beats Arsenal in RO16 with stoppage-time goal by Galeno

It’s impossible for the 2018 World Cup winner to catch Delio Onnis, the league’s all-time leader with 299 during the 1970s-80s. But Mbappe, who has 21 goals this season, has a chance to reach 200.

At 25, Mbappe is already PSG’s all-time best scorer, with 244 in all competitions. He will set another record if he finishes as the league top scorer for a sixth consecutive time. He currently shares the record with Onnis, Carlos Bianchi and Jean-Pierre Papin.

PSG has dominated French football since Qatari owners took over in 2011 and is on track for a record-extending 12th league title. It hosts Rennes on Sunday with a 13-point lead over second-placed Brest.

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
