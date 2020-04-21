Football Football Spurs stars Aurier, Sissoko flout social distancing advice Tottenham will speak to Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko after they flouted government guidelines on social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak. AFP London 21 April, 2020 21:38 IST Tottenham defender Serge Aurier - Getty Images AFP London 21 April, 2020 21:38 IST Tottenham will speak to Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko after the Premier League stars flouted government guidelines on social distancing during the coronavirus.Ivory Coast defender Aurier posted a video of himself training with Tottenham team-mate Sissoko on Instagram on Tuesday. The 27-year-old, who was wearing a mask, has since deleted the videos, which showed him running shuttles and sitting next to France midfielder Sissoko, disregarding the current social distancing advice.READ: Premier League's transfer market bubble set to burstAurier and Sissoko are the latest high-profile figures at Tottenham to ignore the guidelines while Britain is on lockdown due to the pandemic.Just two weeks ago, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho was pictured holding a one-on-one training session in north London with French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.Mourinho was forced to admit his mistake, saying his “actions were not in line with government protocol”.READ: Amnesty International warns Premier League over Newcastle takeoverOn the same day, Tottenham duo Ryan Sessegnon and Davison Sanchez were filmed running side-by-side, while Aurier has also posted a separate video of him running with a friend.Government guidelines say you can only exercise outdoors on your own or with members of the same household.“We shall be speaking to both players involved,” a Tottenham spokesman said. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos