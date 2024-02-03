MagazineBuy Print

Tottenham Hotspur signs Swedish teenager Bergvall from Djurgarden

Spurs did not disclose the financial details, but British media reported the deal is worth around 8.5 million pounds ($11 million).

Published : Feb 03, 2024 10:28 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Bergvall, who was linked with a move to Spanish giants Barcelona, will join Spurs on July 1. He turned 18 on Friday.
Bergvall, who was linked with a move to Spanish giants Barcelona, will join Spurs on July 1. He turned 18 on Friday. | Photo Credit: X/@SpursOfficial
infoIcon

Bergvall, who was linked with a move to Spanish giants Barcelona, will join Spurs on July 1. He turned 18 on Friday. | Photo Credit: X/@SpursOfficial

Tottenham Hotspur has signed 18-year-old Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall from Allsvenskan club Djurgarden on a five-year contract, the Premier League side said late on Friday.

Spurs did not disclose the financial details, but British media reported the deal is worth around 8.5 million pounds ($11 million).

Bergvall, who was linked with a move to Spanish giants Barcelona, will join Spurs on July 1. He turned 18 on Friday.

“It’s a really good club with a great manager and a really hungry, young team that play good football,” Bergvall said.

Bergvall, who made his debut for Sweden against Estonia in January, played 25 times for Djurgarden last season.

Spurs signed German forward Timo Werner on loan and Romanian defender Radu Dragusin in the January transfer window.

Fourth-placed Spurs faces Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Related Topics

Tottenham Hotspur

Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

