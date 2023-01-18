Football

Premier League: Man charged with assaulting Aaron Ramsdale after game vs Tottenham

AP
LONDON 18 January, 2023 10:15 IST
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale applauds the fans after the final whistle of the English Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, on January 15, 2023. 

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale applauds the fans after the final whistle of the English Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, on January 15, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AP

A man was charged Tuesday with assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after the team’s Premier League game against Tottenham.

The Metropolitan Police charged Joseph Watts, 35, with assault by beating, Britain’s Press Association reported.

Watts is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court in London on Feb. 17.

The spectator was seen leaping over a railing and mounting an advertising hoarding before attacking Ramsdale.

Ramsdale didn’t seem hurt and was dragged away from the area by teammates before celebrating in front of Arsenal’s supporters at the other end of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Football Association has said it strongly condemns the incident.

“This is wholly unacceptable behavior,” the governing body said, “and we will work together with the police, the relevant authorities and the clubs to ensure the appropriate action is taken.”

