Football Football Spurs Women sign twice World Cup winning striker Morgan for 2020-21 season Tottenham Hotspur Women have signed United States international and twice World Cup winner Alex Morgan on a season-long deal, the Women's Super League club said. Reuters 12 September, 2020 20:34 IST United States' Alex Morgan in action during the Women's World Cup final match against Netherlands. - AP Photo Reuters 12 September, 2020 20:34 IST Tottenham Hotspur Women have signed United States international and twice World Cup winner Alex Morgan on a season-long deal, the Women's Super League (WSL) club said in a statement on Saturday.Morgan, 31, joins the north London club from National Women's Soccer League side Orlando Pride where she spent four seasons.An Olympic gold medallist, Morgan has scored 107 goals and grabbed 43 assists in 169 games for the US and won the World Cup in 2015 and 2019. Read: Women's Super League: American Tobin Heath joins Manchester United Morgan is the fifth high-profile US international to join the WSL this season after Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis signed for Manchester City while Tobin Heath and Christen Press joined Manchester United.American players have looked to the WSL in the search of more game time after the NWSL season in the US was truncated this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Morgan joins fellow Pride teammates Shelina Zadorsky and Alanna Kennedy, who also joined Spurs on loan in August.Spurs drew 1-1 with West Ham United in their WSL season opener. They travel to Everton on Sunday.