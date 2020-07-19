Kane brace fires Spurs to 3-0 win over Leicester

Harry Kane struck twice as Tottenham Hotspur dealt a huge blow to Leicester City's hopes of a top-four finish with a 3-0 victory in the Premier League on Sunday.

Leicester's James Justin deflected Son Heung-min's shot into his own goal after six minutes and Kane gave his side a commanding lead with two quality strikes before half-time.

England skipper Kane took his tally to four in two games after scoring twice in his side's 3-1 win at Newcastle United.

Leicester remains fourth but is level on 62 points with fifth-placed Manchester United, which has two games left to play to Leicester's one. The two sides will meet on the final day of the season.

Tottenham is finishing the season strongly, winning four of its last five games, and moved above Wolverhampton Wanderers into sixth place, closing in on Europa League qualification.

- Bournemouth staring at relegation after Southampton defeat-

Bournemouth's five-year Premier League residency was left hanging by a thread on Sunday after a 2-0 home defeat to Southampton left the side three points adrift of safety with one game remaining.

Danny Ings scored his 21st goal of the league season and Che Adams added a second deep in stoppage time to hand the visitor victory in the south coast clash, after VAR ruled out a late goal for Bournemouth in a dramatic end to the game.

To stay up, Bournemouth must now win away at Everton next Sunday and hope that Watford loses both its remaining games at home to Manchester City on Tuesday and away at Arsenal on the last day of the league season so that Bournemouth can sneak above it on goal difference.

Watford is 17th in the standings with 34 points from 36 games while second-from-bottom Bournemouth has 31 points from 37.