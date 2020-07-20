Football Football Kane 'would not be so special' in another team, says Mourinho Jose Mourinho feels Harry Kane is an asset to Tottenham Hotspur, saying “he's really special for us, he's really special for Tottenham.” Reuters 20 July, 2020 13:13 IST Jose Mourinho congratulates Harry Kane after Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday. - AP Photo Reuters 20 July, 2020 13:13 IST Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says the club is lucky to have striker Harry Kane and that the England skipper “would not be so special” at another team.Kane, who recovered from a hamstring tendon issue during the three-month COVID-19 shutdown, looked back to his best with two quality goals as Spurs defeated Leicester City 3-0 on Sunday.RELATED| Kane brace fires Spurs to 3-0 win over Leicester The 26-year-old had signed a six-year contract extension in 2018 but told Sky Sports in March he could leave if the club does not progress in the right direction.“I think everyone thinks he's a fantastic player and Tottenham are so lucky to have him because he's the player, the person and the Tottenham boy,” Mourinho told reporters.“All this together makes him really a special player for us that probably would not be so special playing for another team. He's really special for us, he's really special for Tottenham,” he added.RELATED| Chelsea pounces on De Gea errors to book FA Cup final berth Spurs is on course to secure a place in the Europa League next season after Sunday's victory, with Kane scoring his fourth goal in two games.“We want him to be happy and for him to be happy he wants victories, to score goals, and I'm so happy after an incredibly difficult injury he's coming in the direction where he's going to end the season perfect,” Mourinho said.Tottenham visits Crystal Palace in its final Premier League game. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos