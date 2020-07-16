Football EPL EPL Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho targets Europa League spot Spurs is seventh on 55 points, a point behind Wolverhampton Wanderers in sixth, which is likely to offer the last Europa League spot for next season. Reuters 16 July, 2020 09:42 IST Jose Mourinho - Getty Images Reuters 16 July, 2020 09:42 IST Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho hailed his side's resilience after Wednesday's 3-1 Premier League victory over Newcastle United and said it was important it qualifies for Europe next season.Spurs, which was in action 72 hours after its 2-1 victory over London rival Arsenal, is seventh on 55 points, a point behind Wolverhampton Wanderers in sixth, which is likely to offer the last Europa League spot for next season.“The team was tired before we even started,” Mourinho told the BBC. “We had resilience and a great desire to win the match and to fight until the last for our objective, which is the Europa League.“If we can't get the Champions League, the Europa League is important.”READ| Manchester City sees off Bournemouth to extend home run Mourinho also paid tribute to striker Harry Kane after he scored twice to move past 200 career club goals, and defender Serge Aurier, who was playing despite his brother being shot dead in France earlier this week.“Harry Kane knows how important he is, he is incredible,” Mourinho added.“Serge Aurier is a very strong character, every person is different and in his case he wanted to play.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos