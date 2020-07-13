Football Football Brother of Tottenham's Aurier shot dead in France The brother of Tottenham Hotspur's Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier has been shot dead in France, according to a French police source and a local newspaper. Reuters Paris 13 July, 2020 17:13 IST Tottenham's Serge Aurier in action during a Premier League match against Bournemouth. - AP Photo Reuters Paris 13 July, 2020 17:13 IST The brother of Tottenham Hotspur's Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier has been shot dead in France, according to a French police source and a local newspaper.The brother, Christopher Aurier, was shot at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning in the southern French city of Toulouse, according to La Depeche, a local media outlet.The suspected gunman fled the scene and is being sought by police, according to the police source.Serge Aurier, who is 27, joined Spurs in 2017 from French club Paris St-Germain. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos