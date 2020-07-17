Football EPL EPL Mourinho says Spurs are Champions League level team Tottenham was 14th in the Premier League standings when Mourinho took charge of the north London club last November, and has surged up to seventh. Reuters 17 July, 2020 20:29 IST Jose Mourinho said the players at his disposal at Tottenham are of Champions League level. - Getty Images Reuters 17 July, 2020 20:29 IST Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho believes Europa League qualification is the least the club deserves after coming through a difficult campaign but said the players at his disposal are of Champions League level.Tottenham was 14th in the Premier League standings when Mourinho took charge of the north London club last November, and has surged up to seventh with two games remaining.Only title winner Liverpool, Manchester City and in-form Manchester United have recorded more points than Spurs since Mourinho's arrival, despite losing his key players to injuries.“I think Spurs would be even better than that without all the problems that we had,” Mourinho told a news conference ahead of Tottenham's clash against Leicester City on Sunday. “No other team had even similar problems.“The fact that we are fourth (in the form table) since my arrival, without (Hugo) Lloris, Harry Kane, (Moussa) Sissoko and Son (Heung-min), is a good reflection of the potential we have.“The minimum we deserve is to finish in a position that keeps us in European football, a competition that is not our level, we are better than that. We need to win these two matches now.”Victory against Leicester and Crystal Palace on the final day of the season will guarantee Spurs at least a seventh-placed finish as well as a Europa League spot, as long as ninth-placed Arsenal fails to win the FA Cup.Mourinho said he is motivating his players to win the final two games of the season with the talk of winning Europa League next year.“I'm telling the players, two more victories to win the Europa League,” he said.“I know it's not like that, I know the Europa League is a long competition and of course has some good teams.“It's just a feeling to try to motivate the boys because our level is Champions League.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos