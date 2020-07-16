Solskjaer says FA Cup semifinal schedule not fair

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it is unfair that Chelsea has 48 hours more to prepare for Sunday's FA Cup semifinal between the teams.

United faces Crystal Palace in the Premier League later on Thursday while Chelsea heads into the encounter having beaten Norwich City on Tuesday.

“There is a concern that they've had 48 hours more rest and recovery than us. It's not fair,” Solskjaer told reporters.

“We spoke about fair scheduling going into this restart. I have to think about Thursday. We have to win that one and then let's pick up the pieces after that.”

However, Solskjaer said his team was in good shape to deal with the upcoming schedule.

“The next two weeks will be hectic, but we're very fit. Our lads haven't felt as fit as this for years,” he added.