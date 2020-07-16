Klopp rues Arsenal defeat as Liverpool misses out on points record

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said his side's errors in its 2-1 defeat at Arsenal on Wednesday night were simply too big to come back from, despite his side having dominated the game.

Having gone a goal down in the 20th minute, Arsenal pounced on a clumsy back pass from defender Virgil Van Dijk and later a miskicked ball out from keeper Alisson to score twice, ending the Reds' hopes of breaking the record point tally for a Premier League season.

“When you make these kind of mistakes you cannot win a football game - or you need to be really lucky to win a football game. We were not lucky today. All the mistakes were too big,” Klopp told reporters after the match.

“Scoring and going 1-0 up, and then taking kind of a break. We're all humans and maybe it's just a misjudgement of the situation,” he said.

Since winning the title with seven games to spare, Liverpool has dropped eight points in five games. Prior to that it had dropped only seven points all season.

“I'm disappointed with the result of course,” Klopp said.

“The numbers I saw was 24-3 (shots on goal), 70% to 30% possession, all for us - that's exceptional. But the result is the truth, and we accept that and we are responsible for that result.”

“We have to make sure things like this will not happen again,” he said.

Liverpool has 93 points and can stretch that to 99 if it wins at home to Chelsea and beats Newcastle away in its last two games. Manchester City notched a record 100 points for a season in 2017-18.