Liverpool to be presented Premier League trophy on the Kop stand Liverpool will be presented with the Premier League trophy on a special podium built on the iconic Kop stand at Anfield during the penultimate game week. AP 15 July, 2020 23:48 IST Liverpool had already sealed the Premier League title this season when it had seven games to spare. - REUTERS AP 15 July, 2020 23:48 IST Liverpool's players will be presented with the Premier League trophy on a special podium built on the iconic Kop stand at Anfield after the team's match against Chelsea next week.The league is describing this as a "unique" ceremony that has been arranged because fans won't be able to celebrate the moment with the team, as matches are being held in empty stadiums amid the coronavirus pandemic.READ | Ancelotti unimpressed with Everton's lack of fight Jordan Henderson will be the first Liverpool captain to lift an English top-division title in 30 years, and for the first time since the Premier League era began in 1992.The specially erected podium will be surrounded by fan banners. Players have been involved in the planning of the ceremony, with club great Kenny Dalglish -- the last manager to lead Liverpool to a league title -- among the trophy presentation party.The match against Chelsea will be shown on free-to-air TV in Britain, and Liverpool and the Premier League are urging fans to stay at home to watch it rather than congregating at Anfield.