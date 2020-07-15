Football EPL EPL Klopp invites Wycombe's Adebayo Akinfenwa to Liverpool title parade After his team clinched promotion to the Championship, Akinfenwa got a WhatsApp message from Jurgen Klopp and an invitation to Liverpool's title parade. Reuters 15 July, 2020 11:40 IST Wycombe Wanderers' Adebayo Akinfenwa - Getty Images Reuters 15 July, 2020 11:40 IST Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he has invited Wycombe Wanderers' Adebayo Akinfenwa to its Premier League title parade shortly after sending the forward a congratulatory message for sealing promotion to the Championship.After Wanderers beat Oxford United in the League One playoff final at Wembley on Monday to secure its place in the English second-tier for the first time, Akinfenwa had joked in his post-match interview that Klopp could “hit me up on WhatsApp”.The German manager had responded with a video message and said during a news conference on Tuesday that Akinfenwa would also be part of their title celebration when it happens.READ| Arsenal should learn from Liverpool - Arteta “When it's possible, in the future ... he is invited for the parade, 100% ... I saw he was sitting in the team meeting in a Liverpool kit, which I thought was really funny,” Klopp said.“I watched the game ... yes he responded, he sent a video back,” Klopp added, without giving details. “At least a few things in life should stay private. It was nice, he was obviously really happy.”Following Monday's game, Akinfenwa had reflected about his journey from being “technically unemployed” after helping AFC Wimbledon reach English soccer's third tier in 2016 to being promoted to the Championship with Wanderers four years later.READ| Man City appeal victory not good for football, says Klopp “I just enjoy these kind of stories ... as a player I was in similar situations,” Klopp said. “Football meant everything to me before somebody thought 'it's worth giving him some money for it', and that has never changed.“I always will love this game because you can fulfil your own dreams, it just depends on the dreams.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos