Football EPL EPL Arsenal comes from behind to beat Liverpool 2-1 at home Goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Reiss Nelson cancelled out a Sadio Mane opener as Arsenal beat Liverpool 2-1 in the Premier League on Wednesday. Reuters 16 July, 2020 03:06 IST Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette dribbles past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and scores the equaliser on Wednesday. - Twitter Reuters 16 July, 2020 03:06 IST Arsenal capitalised on shocking errors from Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Alisson to beat the champion 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday and end its hopes of reaching a record points tally for the Premier League season.The loss means Liverpool, on 93 points, can now only stretch that tally to 99, one short of Manchester City's 2017/18 record. Arsenal's first win against Liverpool since April 2015 lifts it one place to ninth in the table on 53 points.The visitor created all the early pressure and opened the scoring in the 20th minute when Sadio Mane lashed in his 17th goal of the season from close range.MATCH HIGHLIGHTS | Premier League highlights: Arsenal beats Liverpool 2-1 Yet the home side was handed a free pass back into the game 12 minutes later when Van Dijk made a back pass straight into the path of Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette.The Frenchman calmly rounded defender Fabinho and keeper Alisson and fired into an empty net.A second moment of calamitous work at the back from Liverpool then gifted the lead to Arsenal before the break, when Alisson attempted a chipped ball out to Robertson that Lacazette ran onto and pulled back to Reiss Nelson.The 20-year-old turned and shaped his shot beyond the diving keeper into the bottom left corner.