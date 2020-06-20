Tottenham vs Manchester United: Premier League LIVE - Pogba benched

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's Premier League match-up between Tottenham and Manchester United.

---------

15' United seeing more of the ball in the opening quarter of play with close to 60 percent possession, but no real chances to speak of yet. The Tottenham defence doing well to shut down the likes of Rashford and Martial so far.

12' United comes into this game on the back of a stunning run - Solskjaer's men are unbeaten in 11 games and kept a clean sheet in nine of them!

10' Lamela wins the ball at the mid-line and does well to see Son break free. He tries a chipped through-ball, but it lacks direction. Some encouraging attacking play here from Spurs. United has made a few forays into the opposition's box but nothing concrete yet.

7' Rashford had scored a match-winning brace the last time the two sides clashed at Old Trafford, back in December. Can Rashford weave his magic again today?

5' It's a lively start here and the home side has a great chance as Aurier works his way into the box and lays it for a teammate, but Shaw clears the danger. First corner of the game!

3' Just in case you missed the line ups, Rashford is starting for United for the first time since January, and Kane is back for Spurs after a lengthy lay off. Pogba, who also returns from injury, is on the bench.

1' KICK OFF!

12:45am: There's a round of applause to pay homage to those who lost their lives to the coronavirus pandemic and the players now "take a knee" to support the Black Lives Momevent.

12:40am: The players have finished their warm up and are about t make their way down the tunnel. Kick-off in five!

12:30am: “He's a World Cup winner and we want to have that leadership on the pitch as well” - looks like Solskjaer expects a lot from Paul Pogba, who for long has been touted to move away from Old Trafford - Man Utd's Solskjaer seeks leadership from Pogba on return to action

Paul Pogba has played just five matches in the Premier League this season due to injuries. - REUTERS

12:25am: Marcus Rashford has been regularly featured in the news of late, and for all the right reasons. The youngster used his voice to great effect as he got the UK government to continue providing free meals to 1.3 million under-privileged children - Rashford's campaign sees UK make U-turn, will provide summer food fund

12:20am: So there we have it, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has chosen to leave the now-fit Paul Pogba on the bench. Marcus Rashford is making his first appearance since the Wolves game in January, while Victor Lindelof makes his 100th start for Manchester United.

Ladies and gentlemen: presenting our starting XI to face Spurs! #MUFC #TOTMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 19, 2020

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho makes six changes from his side's last game and will be utterly pleased with Harry Kane's return after a lengthy lay off. Son Heung-min is back too after serving the South Korean army.

12:15am: Line ups:

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Aurier, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Bergwijn, Lamela, Son, Kane.

Subs: Gazzaniga, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, White, Sessegnon, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Skipp, Fernandes.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, James, Martial, Rashford.

Man United eyes perfect return against main rival Spurs

Much of the focus around Manchester United's Premier League return after 102 days has been about Marcus Rashford, who achieved so many of his goals as an activist over the last three months.

Now, United will be counting on his goals on the pitch when it travels away to Tottenham Hotspur for a crucial clash in the hunt for a Champions League place.

“My day job,” the Manchester United striker tweeted this week alongside a picture of him at practice at the team’s training facility.

First-choice striker, leading goalscorer, now undoubtedly a leader in the eyes of his manager at United.

READ | Solskjaer: Manchester United raring to go after coronavirus break

"We as a club are immensely proud of him,” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said about the 22-year-old Rashford in a video call on Thursday. “He is not only a top footballer but also a fantastic human being.

"Future captain, maybe of England and Manchester United.”

Solsjkaer has already made him his No. 1 striker during his 18 months in charge despite some calls for the club to sign a more experienced and established striker to lead the line.

Rashford has a team-high 14 goals in the Premier League this season, but hasn’t been seen in the famous red jersey since Jan. 15, when he hobbled off the field at Old Trafford during an FA Cup replay against Wolverhampton, holding his back.

Rashford likely would have missed the rest of the season, but the three-month hiatus means United has its leading striker back for the run-in, which starts on Friday with an away game at Tottenham.

ALSO READ | Berbatov: Solskjaer needs top-four finish to cement United position

With Paul Pogba also back fit after injury, Solskjaer has enviable attacking options for the remainder of the season, but also some dilemmas.

There is plenty of interest surrounding how Pogba and playmaker Bruno Fernandes, who has excelled since joining from Sporting Lisbon in January, play together in midfield.

Solskjaer has had two in-house 11 vs. 11 matches, as well as a friendly against West Bromwich Albion, to check on his players’ fitness and sharpness after lockdown.

United went into the break as one of the league’s form teams, with its 2-0 derby win over Manchester City days before the suspension arguably its best team performance of the season. It left United three points behind Chelsea in fifth place, which could yet secure Champions League qualification in light of City’s two-year ban from European competition that is currently under appeal.

United also has a very appealing set of fixtures over the next six weeks, including those against four of the bottom six in a six-game run from June 30 to July 18.

A victory at eighth-placed Tottenham, managed by former United manager Jose Mourinho and one of the team’s main rival for a Champions League berth, would be the perfect start.

It won't be an easy task with Spurs welcoming influential players Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Moussa Sissoko and Steven Bergwijn back from injuries. And Mourinho will be hoping to get one back after his team lost the reverse fixture at Old Trafford earlier on in the campaign.

“The reality is we are now in a better position to where we were before,” said Mourinho.

“We got Harry and Sonny back, the players with the best stats in terms of scoring and assists. They give us this kind of attacking power.”