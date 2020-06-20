Fernandes penalty earns United a point at Tottenham

Bruno Fernandes fired home a late penalty to rescue a point for Manchester United in a lively 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday.

It had looked as though Dutchman Steven Bergwijn's first-half strike would prove enough to revive Tottenham's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

RELATED| Premier League Highlights: Bruno Fernandes earns United a draw against Tottenham

But United, with Paul Pogba sent on as a substitute just past the hour for his first appearance since December, stretched its unbeaten run in all competitions to 12.

Tottenham's Steven Bergwijn celebrates after scoring against Manchester United on Saturday. - Twitter @SpursOfficial

Pogba added spark to United's play and it was his dribble that forced a clumsy tackle by Eric Dier to concede the penalty that Fernandes fired past Hugo Lloris.

RELATED| Southampton pushes Norwich closer to the drop

United had another penalty awarded in stoppage time when Fernandes went over under challenge from Dier, but VAR rightly reversed the decision to the home side's relief.

Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba celebrate after the former's goal against Tottenham. - Getty Images

Tottenham remained in eighth spot on 42 points while, United is fifth on 46, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.