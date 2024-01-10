MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Injured Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold to miss three weeks

The right-back hyperextended his knee during Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Arsenal in an FA Cup third-round game Sunday.

Published : Jan 10, 2024 08:11 IST , LIVERPOOL - 1 MIN READ

AP
Tests showed a “little tear” to the lateral ligament, assistant manager Pep Lijnders said ahead of the team’s League Cup semifinal first leg against Fulham at Anfield on Wednesday.
Tests showed a “little tear” to the lateral ligament, assistant manager Pep Lijnders said ahead of the team’s League Cup semifinal first leg against Fulham at Anfield on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Tests showed a “little tear” to the lateral ligament, assistant manager Pep Lijnders said ahead of the team’s League Cup semifinal first leg against Fulham at Anfield on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will be sidelined for three weeks because of a slightly torn knee ligament, the team said Tuesday.

The right-back hyperextended his knee during Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Arsenal in an FA Cup third-round game Sunday.

Tests showed a “little tear” to the lateral ligament, assistant manager Pep Lijnders said ahead of the team’s League Cup semifinal first leg against Fulham at Anfield on Wednesday.

“He will be out probably three weeks — big blow,” Lijnders said at a press conference. “He was one of our most important players.”

ALSO READ | Chelsea wasteful as second-tier Middlesbrough gains 1-0 first-leg advantage in League Cup semifinal

Liverpool leads the Premier League by three points and was already preparing for an extended stretch without top scorer Mohamed Salah, who is on international duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Jurgen Klopp’s team is also missing left-backs Andy Robertson (shoulder) and Kostas Tsimikas (collarbone), as well as central defender Joel Matip (ACL).

Virgil van Dijk is available to play Wednesday after missing the Arsenal game because of an illness.

Related Topics

Liverpool /

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Injured Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold to miss three weeks
    AP
  2. Chelsea wasteful as second-tier Middlesbrough gains 1-0 first-leg advantage in League Cup semifinal
    AP
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group C preview: Teams, squad; Iran eyes continental crown after 47 years
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group B preview: Team news, squad, Australia eyes top spot in Qatar 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group A preview: Teams, squad; Defending champion Qatar favourites
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Injured Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold to miss three weeks
    AP
  2. Chelsea wasteful as second-tier Middlesbrough gains 1-0 first-leg advantage in League Cup semifinal
    AP
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group C preview: Teams, squad; Iran eyes continental crown after 47 years
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group B preview: Team news, squad, Australia eyes top spot in Qatar 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group A preview: Teams, squad; Defending champion Qatar favourites
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Injured Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold to miss three weeks
    AP
  2. Chelsea wasteful as second-tier Middlesbrough gains 1-0 first-leg advantage in League Cup semifinal
    AP
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group C preview: Teams, squad; Iran eyes continental crown after 47 years
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group B preview: Team news, squad, Australia eyes top spot in Qatar 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group A preview: Teams, squad; Defending champion Qatar favourites
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment