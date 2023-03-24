Tri-nation international: Myanmar meets Kyrgyzstan in a must-win match

Myanmar will meet Kyrgyzstan in the second match of the Tri-Nation International Football Tournament at the Khuman Lampak Stadium here on Saturday.

The match assumes importance for Myanmar, which needs a win to stay in contention. Kyrgyzstan (94), which is 65 places higher in the FIFA rankings, is likely to prove a big proposition for Myanmar (159), which has never won a match against the former in their three official meetings so far. Kyrgyzstan won twice while the other match ended in a draw.

Myanmar’s start has not been auspicious this time as it lost the opening match 0-1 to host India.

Myanmar head coach Michael Feichtenbeiner, who recently took over the reins, hoped his team will come up with a good performance.

“Our target is to improve our performance first, and then to improve as a team. Only then can we reach something in terms of results. Of course, we want to get better results, that’s the main target overall,” he said after the team’s practice.

Kyrgyzstan head coach Alexander Krestinin said he will go full force to pick up the requisite points. “We have seen Myanmar’s performance in the match videos available. We will use our full strength side and go for a win,” Krestinin said.