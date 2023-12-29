MagazineBuy Print

Turkey Super Cup final, set to be played in Saudi, cancelled amid row - reports

The Turkish Super Cup final between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Friday has been cancelled amid a row between the clubs and Saudi authorities

Published : Dec 29, 2023 23:31 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE - Galatasaray‘s Kerem Akturkoglu, right, challenges for the ball with Fenerbahce‘s Alexander Djiku, during a Turkish Super Lig match between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023.
FILE - Galatasaray‘s Kerem Akturkoglu, right, challenges for the ball with Fenerbahce‘s Alexander Djiku, during a Turkish Super Lig match between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE - Galatasaray‘s Kerem Akturkoglu, right, challenges for the ball with Fenerbahce‘s Alexander Djiku, during a Turkish Super Lig match between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

The Turkish Super Cup final, which was set to be played between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Friday, has been cancelled amid a row between the clubs and Saudi authorities, Turkish broadcaster NTV said.

Media reports said the row emerged amid claims that the Turkish national anthem would not be played and reports that Saudi officials would not allow t-shirts featuring the founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, to be worn by players ahead of the match.

