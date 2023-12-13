MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Turkish referee who was attacked on-field leaves hospital with a black eye 36 hours after the incident

The violence came at the end of Ankaragucu’s home match against Rizespor. Its president, Koca, entered the field and hit Meler after the final whistle.

Published : Dec 13, 2023 16:18 IST , ANKARA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Turkish football referee Umut Meler leaves the hospital where he was treated in Ankara, on December 13, 2023, one day after he was attacked on the pitch by a club president.
Turkish football referee Umut Meler leaves the hospital where he was treated in Ankara, on December 13, 2023, one day after he was attacked on the pitch by a club president. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Turkish football referee Umut Meler leaves the hospital where he was treated in Ankara, on December 13, 2023, one day after he was attacked on the pitch by a club president. | Photo Credit: AFP

The referee who was punched on the pitch by the head of a top-tier Turkish football club was released from hospital on Wednesday with a swollen eye but no other health issues, the chief doctor said.

On Monday evening at the end of a Super Lig match, referee Halil Umut Meler was punched in the face and then kicked while lying on the pitch. On Wednesday morning, TV footage showed him leaving the Ankara hospital and entering a black van.

Mehmet Yorubulut, chief doctor at Acibadem hospital, said the head fracture he suffered would heal in time. “The bleeding in Meler’s left eye has almost completely stopped,” he added.

Referee Halil Umut Meler holds his face as he lies on the ground after being punched by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca, center, at the end of the Turkish Super Lig match between MKE Ankaragucu and Caykur Rizespor in Ankara.
Referee Halil Umut Meler holds his face as he lies on the ground after being punched by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca, center, at the end of the Turkish Super Lig match between MKE Ankaragucu and Caykur Rizespor in Ankara. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Referee Halil Umut Meler holds his face as he lies on the ground after being punched by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca, center, at the end of the Turkish Super Lig match between MKE Ankaragucu and Caykur Rizespor in Ankara. | Photo Credit: AP

The president of Ankaragucu club, Faruk Koca, was arrested on Tuesday for attacking Meler at the end of the match. Meler had earlier been quoted as telling police that Koca had also threatened to kill him during the incident.

The violence came at the end of Ankaragucu’s home match against Rizespor. Koca entered the field and hit Meler when the final whistle blew after Rizespor scored a 97th minute equaliser in the 1-1 draw.

The federation said Ankaragucu, its chairman, club officials and all those guilty of attacking the referee will be “punished in the strongest terms possible”. It also suspended all matches.

Related Topics

Turkish Super Lig

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Haryana vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Semifinal 1: HAR 217/6 (44); Rana hits century, TN picks quick wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Turkish referee who was attacked on-field leaves hospital with a black eye 36 hours after the incident
    Reuters
  3. Turkish club Ankaragucu president Koca arrested for ‘horrific’ incident of punching referee
    Reuters
  4. Sri Lanka Cricket forms committee to select national teams with Tharanga as chairman
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND A vs SA A: Prasidh Krishna bags hat-trick, five-wicket haul in first unofficial Test
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Turkish referee who was attacked on-field leaves hospital with a black eye 36 hours after the incident
    Reuters
  2. After Champions League exit, Man United can turn attention to improving in Premier League: Ten Hag
    Reuters
  3. Pogba’s doping case hearing set for January 18: reports
    AFP
  4. Turkish club Ankaragucu president Koca arrested for ‘horrific’ incident of punching referee
    Reuters
  5. Arsenal finishes successful Champions League group campaign with PSV draw
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Haryana vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Semifinal 1: HAR 217/6 (44); Rana hits century, TN picks quick wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Turkish referee who was attacked on-field leaves hospital with a black eye 36 hours after the incident
    Reuters
  3. Turkish club Ankaragucu president Koca arrested for ‘horrific’ incident of punching referee
    Reuters
  4. Sri Lanka Cricket forms committee to select national teams with Tharanga as chairman
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND A vs SA A: Prasidh Krishna bags hat-trick, five-wicket haul in first unofficial Test
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment