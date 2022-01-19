Two Indian players test positive for Covid ahead of AFC Asian Cup opener

Two players from the Indian women's national team tested positive for Covid-19 a day ahead of the AFC Asian Cup opener against Iran on Thursday.

The team landed in Mumbai last week and have been undergoing preparations for the tournament, which India is participating for the first time since 2003.

An Indian football release stated, the players "are currently in isolation at a designated medical care facility."

It added, "The AIFF prioritises the health and safety of its players, and are following all the necessary health protocols as have been laid down by the AFC."

India takes on Iran at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai in a Group A game.