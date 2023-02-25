Football

UEFA opens probe after Sevilla keeper Dmitrovic attacked by fan on pitch

The match against PSV was halted in the closing stages after a supporter ran onto the pitch and assaulted Dmitrovic, punching him in the face.

Reuters
25 February, 2023 13:56 IST
25 February, 2023 13:56 IST
Pitch invader clashes with Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic during the Europa League match against PSV Eindhoven at Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, on February 23, 2023. 

Pitch invader clashes with Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic during the Europa League match against PSV Eindhoven at Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, on February 23, 2023.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The match against PSV was halted in the closing stages after a supporter ran onto the pitch and assaulted Dmitrovic, punching him in the face.

European football’s governing body UEFA has opened an investigation after Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic was attacked by a fan on the pitch in Thursday’s Europa League match at PSV Eindhoven, The Athletic sports website reported.

The match was halted in the closing stages after a supporter ran onto the pitch and assaulted Dmitrovic, punching him in the face before being wrestled to the ground by the Serbian.

Also Read
‘Diamond’ Foden will bounce back for City, says manager Guardiola

Players and staff from both teams gathered around Dmitrovic and the pitch invader before stewards intervened and took the invader off the field.

Sevilla lost the knockout stage playoff 2-0 but still advanced to the next round with an aggregate score of 3-2.

UEFA did not release a statement but The Athletic said the governing body confirmed to the website on Friday that a case had been opened following the incident.

Reuters has asked UEFA for comment.

Dmitrovic, who had a red bruise on his neck after the incident, urged UEFA to intervene.

“I have never seen anything like it,” Dmitrovic told Movistar Plus after the game. “I’ll keep my mouth shut so I don’t say what I would really like to do in that moment.

“He wanted to hurt me, it’s a shame that something like this happens in football field. UEFA must intervene.”

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us