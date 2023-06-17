Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Croatia’s experience might provide edge in Nations League final: Perisic

Croatia, who finished second and third respectively at the last two World Cups, is looking for a first major title as it takes on the Spanish in Rotterdam to decide the third edition of the Nations League.

Published : Jun 17, 2023 21:25 IST , ROTTERDAM - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Croatia’s Ivan Perisic during training.
Croatia’s Ivan Perisic during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Croatia’s Ivan Perisic during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Croatia’s experience might prove key when it goes up against a youthful Spain in Sunday’s Nations League final in the Netherlands, midfielder Ivan Perisic said on the eve of the game.

Croatia, who finished second and third respectively at the last two World Cups, is looking for a first major title as it takes on the Spanish in Rotterdam to decide the third edition of the Nations League. It overcame its Dutch hosts 4-2 after extra time in Wednesday’s semi-final at the Feyenoord Stadium.

ALSO READ
Romeo, son of David Beckham, joins Brentford B on permanent deal

“We have been together for a long time and there is a core of the team that has developed a deep understanding after all these years.

“The Spanish team has lots of new, young players but they do play for great clubs. Yes, we do have more experience than they do, having been runners-up at the 2018 World Cup and then third in Qatar.

“I believe that we might have a little competitive advantage. We had a great experience from Russia and from Qatar. But we’re still talking about Spain, who are always going to turn out a great national side.”

Spain reached the final with a last gasp winner against Italy in its semi-final in Enschede on Thursday.

ALSO READ
Inter-state Athletics Championships: AFI president Sumariwalla defends hosting event amid heat wave

“We have come close to a major title before, but I think that this is going to be third time lucky where first place is going to happen for us,” Perisic predicted.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said another positive was that there had not been much change in their side since the World Cup last December.

“We had a great World Cup in Qatar, where we were a team that have played great matches and put together great results. I think our game has not changed much since.

“Almost all the players are the same. They’re here. Of course, we miss (defender Josko) Gvardiol a lot. He’s one of our greatest strengths.”

The highly rated 21-year-old pulled out of the Nations League finals because of injury.

“But I believe that the team has over the last years built up a sort of continuity and developed into a football superpower, so I’m really happy for that,” Dalic added.

“I’m happy that we play great football, I’m happy that we have great players playing at big clubs in good leagues, and also we have a Croatia league that is competitive and a good springboard for those at home,” he added. 

Related Topics

UEFA Nations League /

Ivan Perisic /

Croatia /

Spain

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 2: Australia 231/5 (72 overs); Khawaja hits first hundred in England; Moeen gets Green
    Team Sportstar
  2. Croatia’s experience might provide edge in Nations League final: Perisic
    Reuters
  3. Diksha lies third, in contention for title win at German Masters
    PTI
  4. MPL 2023: Ratnagiri pacers set up five-wicket win over Solapur
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Ja Morant suspension: Grizzlies’ plans for NBA title chase takes a hit
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Croatia’s experience might provide edge in Nations League final: Perisic
    Reuters
  2. Romeo, son of David Beckham, joins Brentford B on permanent deal
    Reuters
  3. Intercontinental Cup: A young Lebanon side stands in the way of India’s title aspirations
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. India to participate in King’s Cup in Thailand
    Team Sportstar
  5. Nations League: Rodri aiming to bring back Spain’s ‘winning culture’
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 2: Australia 231/5 (72 overs); Khawaja hits first hundred in England; Moeen gets Green
    Team Sportstar
  2. Croatia’s experience might provide edge in Nations League final: Perisic
    Reuters
  3. Diksha lies third, in contention for title win at German Masters
    PTI
  4. MPL 2023: Ratnagiri pacers set up five-wicket win over Solapur
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Ja Morant suspension: Grizzlies’ plans for NBA title chase takes a hit
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment