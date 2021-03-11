Lyon, Chelsea and Wolfsburg reach Women's Champions League quarterfinals

Defending champion Olympique Lyonnais defeated Brondby 3-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2020-21 UEFA Women's Champions League.

Meanwhile, Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in Italy to make the last-eight 3-1 on aggregate, and Wolfsburg thumped Norway's ISK Lillestrom 4-0 in the two-legged round-of-16 tie.

Lyon, holding a 2-0 lead from the first leg, had an early setback. Nanna Christiansen gave the hosts the lead in the 11th minute. However, Nikita Parris levelled the score after 32 minutes and Melvine Malard made it 2-1 for the French club, just 10 minutes later.

RELATED | Chelsea closes in on WSL title with 2-0 win over West Ham

Wendie Renard then scored from the spot to complete a 5-1 aggregate victory for Lyon.

Chelsea's away leg against Atletico was played in Monza because of coronavirus travel restrictions, which prevented the English side from travelling to Madrid.

A missed penalty proved costly for Atletico before Chelsea scored a goal from the spot on its own. In the 75th minute, Niamh Charles conceded a spot-kick but Toni Duggan hit the crossbar.

Just 120 seconds later, Atletico's Sonia Garcia gave away a penalty and Maren Mjelde of Chelsea found the back of the net.

Emelyne Laurent equalised towards the end of the match, but Chelsea went through.

On the other hand, Wolfsburg scored twice in two minutes. Ina Gausdal scored an own goal in the 43rd minute and Ingrid Syrstad Engen doubled the lead in the 45th minute. The team from Germany held on to its advantage and bagged a 2-0 win in the end.