Football Football Ukraine includes retired goalkeeper in squad to face France Oleksandr Shovkovskiy, 45, was included in the Ukraine football squad to face France in a friendly after three goalkeepers tested positive for COVID-19. Reuters 07 October, 2020 18:12 IST Oleksandr Shovkovskiy, who retired in 2016 and has made around 90 appearances for Ukraine, is currently assistant to head coach Andriy Shevchenko (Representative Image). - Getty Images Reuters 07 October, 2020 18:12 IST Ukraine has included 45-year-old retired goalkeeper Oleksandr Shovkovskiy in the squad for Wednesday's friendly against France after three other keepers tested positive for COVID-19, the country's football federation (UAF) said.Shovkovskiy, who retired in 2016 and has made around 90 appearances for Ukraine, is currently assistant to head coach Andriy Shevchenko.READ | German football federation raided on suspicion of tax evasion The UAF said in a statement that he is in "good physical shape" and will provide emergency backup to Georgiy Bushchan, currently the team's only fit goalkeeper.Shakhtar Donetsk goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov, along with midfielder Taras Stepanenko, both missed the trip to Paris after testing positive for COVID-19.On Tuesday, the UAF said that goalkeepers Andriy Lunin and Yuriy Pankiv had also tested positive.