Football

France's Dubois out of squad after positive coronavirus test

Leo Dubois has been sent home from the squad to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 and will miss France's upcoming internationals.

Reuters
07 October, 2020 10:59 IST

French defender Leo Dubois. - AP

Reuters
07 October, 2020 10:59 IST

France defender Leo Dubois has been sent home from the squad to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 and will miss its upcoming internationals, the French federation said on Tuesday.

The Olympique Lyonnais right back, 26, will miss Wednesday's friendly with Ukraine at Stade de France and the Nations League games at home to Portugal on Sunday and in Croatia on October 14.

Dubois has made five appearances for the national team.

ALSO READ | Shaqiri tests positive for COVID-19

France U-21 striker Odsonne Edouard of Celtic also tested positive on Tuesday and has left his team.

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic said no other players in the squad had tested positive.

Edouard, who misses the U-21 European Championship qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Slovakia, will have to isolate for 10 days due to Scottish government rules.

Celtic plays the Old Firm derby against Rangers on October 17.

