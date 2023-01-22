Football

Union Berlin signs Croatia’s FIFA World Cup defender Juranovic from Celtic

Reuters
22 January, 2023 19:50 IST
Juranovic has 27 caps and was on the bench for Croatia's 2-1 win over Morocco in the World Cup third-place playoff match in Qatar last month.

Union Berlin have signed Croatia defender Josip Juranovic from Scottish champion Celtic, both clubs said on Sunday.

Sky Sports reported that Union, third in the Bundesliga standings, paid a fee of up to 10 million pounds ($12.39 million) for the versatile 27-year-old.

Juranovic has 27 caps and was on the bench for Croatia’s 2-1 win over Morocco in the World Cup third-place playoff match in Qatar last month.

Juranovic won the Scottish Premiership title and the League Cup in his first season with Celtic.

“The transfer to Union fulfils my dream of being able to play in one of the best football leagues in the world. The Bundesliga is intense and robust, which suits my game,” Juranovic said.

He will give Union more options in defence after Norway fullback Julian Ryerson’s move to Borussia Dortmund this month.

