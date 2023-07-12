MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Expanded World Cup will be the best one yet, says US forward Morgan

The United States kick off its campaign for a third straight title, and fifth overall, against Vietnam at Eden Park on July 22 before facing Netherlands and Portugal at the World Cup, which is being co-hosted by Australia.

Published : Jul 12, 2023 13:36 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Alex Morgan of the United States warms up during a USWNT training session at Bay City Park in Auckland on July 12, 2023.
Alex Morgan of the United States warms up during a USWNT training session at Bay City Park in Auckland on July 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Alex Morgan of the United States warms up during a USWNT training session at Bay City Park in Auckland on July 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

U.S. striker Alex Morgan expects the upcoming Women’s World Cup to be the “best one yet”, with the increase in the number of teams to 32 from 24 improving competitiveness and boosting viewing figures.

The United States kick off its campaign for a third straight title, and fifth overall, against Vietnam at Eden Park on July 22 before facing Netherlands and Portugal at the World Cup, which is being co-hosted by Australia.

Morgan said arriving in the host country for a World Cup gives rise to a mixture of “nerves, anticipation and excitement” and that while there are a lot of similarities with the previous editions this one is “going to be the best one yet.”

“We have 32 teams in the World Cup like never before, so it’s just going to be very competitive; it’s going to be the most watched World Cup,” she added at their first training session in Auckland.

The U.S. held a training camp in New Zealand in January, beating the co-hosts in two matches in Wellington and Auckland, and Morgan hopes home fans will adopt the Americans as their second-favourite team behind the ‘Football Ferns’.

The 34-year-old, who is appearing at a fourth World Cup, hoped for “a little bit of a home crowd feeling, a lot of people cheering for us, against us”.

Forward Megan Rapinoe won the Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards in 2019 and will also be playing at her fourth World Cup but said the tournament still gives her butterflies.

“There’s nothing quite like that and only comes every four years so it’s a nice little treat every time,” she added.

Related stories

Related Topics

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

Alex Morgan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Expanded World Cup will be the best one yet, says US forward Morgan
    Reuters
  2. Duleep Trophy 2023 Final Day 1 Live Score: Bhui joins Vihari after Tilak Varma wicket
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rapinoe says her retirement call will help US women’s football team focus on World Cup
    AP
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Medvedev vs Eubanks, quarterfinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Ashes 2023: England vs Australia head-to-head record in ODIs; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Expanded World Cup will be the best one yet, says US forward Morgan
    Reuters
  2. Rapinoe says her retirement call will help US women’s football team focus on World Cup
    AP
  3. ‘King Kazu’ Miura, oldest pro football player, extends contract in Portugal aged 56
    Reuters
  4. Hospitalised Van der Sar out of immediate danger 
    Reuters
  5. Leicester signs Belgium international Cayman from Lyon
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Expanded World Cup will be the best one yet, says US forward Morgan
    Reuters
  2. Duleep Trophy 2023 Final Day 1 Live Score: Bhui joins Vihari after Tilak Varma wicket
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rapinoe says her retirement call will help US women’s football team focus on World Cup
    AP
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Medvedev vs Eubanks, quarterfinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Ashes 2023: England vs Australia head-to-head record in ODIs; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment