Rodman expects ‘ruthless’ US to win third straight Women’s World Cup

Captain Becky Sauerbrunn, Mallory Swanson and midfielders Catarina Macario and Sam Mewis have all been ruled out of the global football showpiece, which kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Published : Jul 11, 2023 11:42 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
U.S. forward Trinity Rodman in action
U.S. forward Trinity Rodman in action | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

U.S. forward Trinity Rodman in action | Photo Credit: AP

United States forward Trinity Rodman expects the defending Women’s World Cup champions to be “ruthless” at this year’s tournament and is confident it can win a third straight title despite the absence of several key players due to injuries.

Captain Becky Sauerbrunn, this year’s leading scorer Mallory Swanson and midfielders Catarina Macario and Sam Mewis have all been ruled out of the global football showpiece, which kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Of the 23 players in the squad, Rodman is one of 14 heading to their first World Cup but the 21-year-old said expectations for the new-look team remain the same.

“My expectations are that we’re the most ruthless team, we’re never going to give up and we’re going to get the title,” Rodman, who scored both goals in Sunday’s friendly win over Wales, told ESPN.

Read:Megan Rapinoe to retire after 2023 WSL season

“Obviously the team has changed so much over the last couple of World Cups, even the past couple of months, but this team is something special. We want it more than ever, so I expect a gold medal.”

The top-ranked United States begins its World Cup campaign on July 22 against tournament debutants Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland. It will also face 2019 runners-up Netherlands and newcomers Portugal in Group E.

“I think with this team everyone expects success obviously based off the past,” Rodman added. “But there are a lot of new players and a lot of connections that need to be built for the first game, so it’s just the pressure of doing well.

“(People think) you guys should be blowing these teams out or should be winning, and it’s a lot harder than that.”

