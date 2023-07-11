MagazineBuy Print

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Ayane to lead Morocco challenge

Ayane, who was born in England, was a leading figure in helping Morocco to the silver medal at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Published : Jul 11, 2023 20:44 IST , Morocco - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Morocco's forward Rosella Ayane celebrates during the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations semifinal football match between Morocco and Nigeria.
Morocco’s forward Rosella Ayane celebrates during the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations semifinal football match between Morocco and Nigeria. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Morocco’s forward Rosella Ayane celebrates during the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations semifinal football match between Morocco and Nigeria. | Photo Credit: AFP

Morocco has included Tottenham Hotspur forward Rosella Ayane in its final squad for the women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, one of 14 overseas-based players selected by coach Reynald Pedros.

Ayane, who was born in England, was a leading figure in helping Morocco to the silver medal at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, where the country earned its maiden qualification for the World Cup.

The majority of that team has been retained, with influential captain Ghizlane Chebbak one of seven players from Moroccan club Association Sportive des Forces Armées Royales (AS FAR), which is the holder of the African Women’s Champions League title.

READ | FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Who is youngest-ever footballer in WWC?

Pedros, who has enjoyed Champions League success with Olympique Lyonnais, has also called on Napoli defender Sabah Seghir, Metz forward Salma Amani and Nantes striker Kenza Chapelle.

Morocco has been drawn in Group H at the World Cup and will open its campaign against Germany on July 24. It meets South Korea six days later and finishes its pool fixtures against Colombia on Aug. 3.

Morocco squad:

Goalkeepers: Ines Arouaissa (AS Cannes, France), Khadija Errmichi (AS FAR), Assia Zouhair (SCCM)

Defenders: Hanane Ait El Haj, Nouhaila Benzina, Zineb Redouani (all AS FAR), Nesryne El Chad (Lille, France), Rkia Mazrouai (Sporting Charleroi, Belgium), Yasmin Mrabet (Levante, Spain), Sabah Seghir (Napoli, Italy)

Midfielders: Ghizlane Chebbak, Najat Badri (both AS FAR), Anissa Lahmari (Guingamp, France), Sarah Kassi (Fleury, France), Elodie Nakkach (Servette, Switzerland)

Forwards: Salma Amani (Metz, France), Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur, England), Sofia Bouftini (RS Berkane), Kenza Chapelle (Nantes, France), Fatima Gharbi (CE Europa, Spain), Ibtissam Jraidi (Al-Ahli, Saudi Arabia), Sakina Ouzraoui Diki (Club Brugges, Belgium), Fatima Tagnaout (AS FAR).

Related Topics

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

Morocco /

Rosella Ayane

