MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Who is youngest-ever footballer in WWC?

Nigeria’s Ifeanyi Chiejine became the youngest-ever footballer to play in a FIFA Women’s World Cup match during the 1999 edition in the US against North Korea in a 2-1 group stage win on June 21 at the age of 16 years 34 days.

Published : Jul 11, 2023 18:44 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Nigeria’s Ifeanyi Chiejine became the youngest player at a FIFA Women’s World Cup during the match against North Korea at 1999 edition in USA.
FILE PHOTO: Nigeria’s Ifeanyi Chiejine became the youngest player at a FIFA Women’s World Cup during the match against North Korea at 1999 edition in USA. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Nigeria’s Ifeanyi Chiejine became the youngest player at a FIFA Women’s World Cup during the match against North Korea at 1999 edition in USA. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ifeanyi Chiejine is the youngest-ever footballer to play in a FIFA Women’s World Cup match. The Nigerian forward made the record during the 1999 edition in the US when she came on as a substitute against North Korea in a 2-1 group stage win on June 21 at the age of 16 years 34 days.

Nigeria, also known as the ‘Super Falcons’, eventually lost 3-4 to Brazil via a golden goal in the quarterfinals that year.

Nicknamed ‘Smally’, Chiejine also represented the national team in the 2003 and 2007 tournaments in the US and China.

Youngest player in a Women’s World Cup qualifier
Alina Litvinenko is the youngest player to feature in a qualifying round match of a FIFA Women’s World Cup. At the age of 13 years 131 days, Litvinenko played for Kyrgyz Republic against Jordan in 2009.

She was a part of the side that played in the 2000 and 2008 Olympics, the 9th All-Africa Games in Algiers in 2007 and won four Women’s Africa Cup of Nations titles. She scored 18 goals in 68 matches for the country.

RELATED: FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule: Complete details of WWC 2023, teams, dates, timing, venue

She was the first-ever captain of the Nigeria under-19 women’s national team and led it in the inaugural FIFA U-19 Women’s World Cup (the upper age limit for the competition was later raised to 20 and the event renamed FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup).

Chiejine passed away at the age of 36 in 2019 in Lagos after a long illness.

“This is huge shock. We had no idea that she was sick,” Nigeria Football Federation General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi said in a statement post her death.

“Ifeanyi was one of the most naturally gifted players to have featured for the Super Falcons. Her death at such a young age is a big blow.

“She gave 100 percent of her ability and capacity each time she turned out for country. We will always remember her as a bundle of skill and energy, and as a patriotic individual who wore the green-white-green with a smile every time.”

Related stories

Related Topics

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

Women's Football /

FIFA Women's World Cup /

Ifeanyi Chiejine

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs IND: New-look Indian pace attack to take shape in fresh WTC cycle
    Mayank
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Who is youngest-ever footballer in WWC?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Italy’s sports minister insists not homophobic after Jankto controversy
    AFP
  4. Wimbledon 2023, Day 9 Live Updates: Swiatek vs Svitolina QF underway, Vondrousova leads Pegula 6-4; Bopanna in men’s doubles action; Djokovic plays later
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup, Group B Preview: WWC 2023 team news, analysis, Sam Kerr looks to shine with Matildas
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Who is youngest-ever footballer in WWC?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Italy’s sports minister insists not homophobic after Jankto controversy
    AFP
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup, Group B Preview: WWC 2023 team news, analysis, Sam Kerr looks to shine with Matildas
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2023: Tottenham Hotspur signs winger Solomon for free on a five-year deal
    Reuters
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup, Group A Preview: Hegerberg ready to fire, Co-host New Zealand eyes win in WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs IND: New-look Indian pace attack to take shape in fresh WTC cycle
    Mayank
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Who is youngest-ever footballer in WWC?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Italy’s sports minister insists not homophobic after Jankto controversy
    AFP
  4. Wimbledon 2023, Day 9 Live Updates: Swiatek vs Svitolina QF underway, Vondrousova leads Pegula 6-4; Bopanna in men’s doubles action; Djokovic plays later
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup, Group B Preview: WWC 2023 team news, analysis, Sam Kerr looks to shine with Matildas
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment